Adani’s 5G spectrum auction entry worries telecom investors

“It is too early to gauge the impact on the incumbents, but a lot will depend on the spectrum bands and quantum for which the Adani Group bids," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. There are also murmurs that the group is laying a base for entering the consumer mobility business. “Unless more clarity emerges on the group’s exact business plan, this development will remain an overhang for existing telecom companies," the analyst said.