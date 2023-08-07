Aditya Birla Fashion’s Q1 is forgettable, and its troubles are far from over
Summary
- Aditya Birla Fashion’s aggressive strategy of expansion, rising debt, and elevated inventory requirements make its balance sheet extremely prone to the vagaries of consumer demand, analysts say
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s investors have many worries. To begin with, June quarter (Q1FY24) revenue performance is disappointing. Consolidated revenues increased by 11% year-on-year to almost Rs3200 crore. Here, the Pantaloons segment, which contributed 32% of the company’s consolidated revenue in Q1, put up a weak show with just 1% growth. This is despite Pantaloons’ retail network increasing by 17.5%. In comparison, the Madura segment fared better.