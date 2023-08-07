Aditya Birla Fashion’s Q1 is forgettable, and its troubles are far from over

Post results, analysts have cut earnings estimates. The company expects demand to recover in the second half of FY24. Investors need to watch how that pans out. Also, the debt scenario needs closer tracking, especially after the sharp quarter-on-quarter jump. The management told analysts that net debt at the end of Q1 stood at Rs2100 crore. This is a sharp increase from Rs1400 crore at the end of Q4FY23.