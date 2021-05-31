Aditya Birla Fashion’s Q4 ends well, but muted near-term footfalls to hurt

This comes at a time when investors are likely to track revenue performance more closely. “Going forward, revenue growth would be most critical, we believe, given that costs-savings have likely played out to the maximum possible (evidenced by the fact that Mar-Q’s cash-profits is lower versus Dec-Q by almost exactly the same quantum as the lost gross profit attributable to the qoq drop in revenue)," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 29 May.