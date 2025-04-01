Aditya Birla’s paper biz divestment amplifies focus on real estate
Summary
- By divesting its paper business, Aditya Birla Real Estate sharpens its focus on real estate, unlocking value and easing debt. However, with its shares down 21% so far in 2025, the real test lies in its real estate ventures, particularly the upcoming Niyaara launch.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) is divesting its paper division, Century Pulp and Paper, to ITC Ltd in a move that will allow it to sharpen its focus on real estate. According to ABREL, the sale enhances strategic alignment, improves operational efficiency, and unlocks value for shareholders.