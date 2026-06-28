Aditya Infotech: investors need to focus on far range clarity as valuation looks stretched for now

Investors should not be swayed by Aditya’s multi-quarter high Ebitda margin of 18.1% in Q4FY26, as the company seems to have benefited from the low-cost inventory bought earlier, considering its gross margin expanded as much as 940 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 370 bps sequentially to 31.8%. The management has guided for a sustainable Ebitda margin of 14-15% in FY27 and FY28, which is in line with the FY26 margin of 13.4%.