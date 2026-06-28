Aditya Infotech: investors need to focus on far range clarity as valuation looks stretched for now

Aditya Infotech stock has jumped 35% in the last month to ₹3,558.50, taking the total gains to a whopping 427% from the public issue price of ₹675 in July 2025. Aditya’s market capitalization has surged to nearly ₹42,000 crore. Now, early buyers, post-listing, must be tempted to book profits. But it's worth noting that Aditya’s business prospects remain exciting even as the stock’s valuation is stretched by the sharp rally.
Aditya offers advanced video security and surveillance products under its closed-circuit television (CCTV) flagship camera brand ‘CP PLUS’. According to its management, its market share in the first three quarters of FY26 stood at 31.4%, 39%, and 45.4%, respectively. This is impressive, given that its market share in its red herring prospectus was 20.8% in FY25, according to market research firm Frost & Sullivan.