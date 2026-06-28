Aditya Infotech: investors need to focus on far range clarity as valuation looks stretched for now

Aditya Infotech stock has jumped 35% in the last month to ₹3,558.50, taking the total gains to a whopping 427% from the public issue price of ₹675 in July 2025. Aditya’s market capitalization has surged to nearly ₹42,000 crore. Now, early buyers, post-listing, must be tempted to book profits. But it's worth noting that Aditya’s business prospects remain exciting even as the stock’s valuation is stretched by the sharp rally.