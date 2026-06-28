Aditya Infotech: investors need to focus on far range clarity as valuation looks stretched for now

Aditya Infotech stock has jumped 35% in the last month to ₹3,558.50, taking the total gains to a whopping 427% from the public issue price of ₹675 in July 2025. Aditya’s market capitalization has surged to nearly ₹42,000 crore. Now, early buyers, post-listing, must be tempted to book profits. But it's worth noting that Aditya’s business prospects remain exciting even as the stock’s valuation is stretched by the sharp rally.
Aditya Infotech stock has jumped 35% in the last month to ₹3,558.50, taking the total gains to a whopping 427% from the public issue price of ₹675 in July 2025. Aditya’s market capitalization has surged to nearly ₹42,000 crore. Now, early buyers, post-listing, must be tempted to book profits. But it's worth noting that Aditya’s business prospects remain exciting even as the stock’s valuation is stretched by the sharp rally.
Aditya offers advanced video security and surveillance products under its closed-circuit television (CCTV) flagship camera brand ‘CP PLUS’. According to its management, its market share in the first three quarters of FY26 stood at 31.4%, 39%, and 45.4%, respectively. This is impressive, given that its market share in its red herring prospectus was 20.8% in FY25, according to market research firm Frost & Sullivan.
Aditya offers advanced video security and surveillance products under its closed-circuit television (CCTV) flagship camera brand ‘CP PLUS’. According to its management, its market share in the first three quarters of FY26 stood at 31.4%, 39%, and 45.4%, respectively. This is impressive, given that its market share in its red herring prospectus was 20.8% in FY25, according to market research firm Frost & Sullivan.
Aditya’s management said its volume growth was about 20% in FY26 and value growth was 35%, which means that more than doubling its market share seems unlikely. So, this difference could be because either the data or the definition of the organised surveillance industry used by Aditya and Frost & Sullivan differs.
Aditya’s management has guided for nearly 50% year-on-year revenue growth in FY27, with equal contributions from higher average selling price (ASP) realisation and unit volume growth. The growth target for FY26 is higher than 35%, at ₹4,221 crore. The company has increased manufacturing capacity from 1.9 million units a month in the December quarter (Q3FY26) to 2.5 million units a month as of Q4FY26-end, which should help meet demand growth.
To be sure, despite significantly higher ASP, rising costs may well limit Ebitda margin gains. Aditya imports chipsets and other raw materials, whose cost inflation has been high, and rupee depreciation has added to the woes. The CCTV camera market also faces similar headwinds to mobile phones and laptops, where a sharp jump in memory prices, and consequently in product prices, could hurt demand.
Investors should not be swayed by Aditya’s multi-quarter high Ebitda margin of 18.1% in Q4FY26, as the company seems to have benefited from the low-cost inventory bought earlier, considering its gross margin expanded as much as 940 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 370 bps sequentially to 31.8%. The management has guided for a sustainable Ebitda margin of 14-15% in FY27 and FY28, which is in line with the FY26 margin of 13.4%.
If the management clocks revenues of ₹6,250 crore (average of the ₹6,000–6,500 crore range guided) in FY27, with an Ebitda margin of 14.5%, then absolute Ebitda would be ₹900 crore. Based on that and the negligible net debt status, the stock’s EV/Ebitda multiple works out to 47, which appears higher from a short-term perspective. Also, there is competition from Prama Hikvision, Zhejiang Dahua, Samriddhi Automation and Axis Communication in the organized market.
However, the market size is large enough and growing fast, especially for companies with standardisation testing and quality certification (STQC). The ministry of electronics and information technology of India has mandated that all CCTV cameras sold in India after 9 April 2025 be STQC-certified, with the intent to protect users’ privacy and to counter hacking and other cybersecurity threats.
Taken together, stretched valuation in the near term and exciting long-term growth prospects mean that new investors in the stock might have to wait longer to see returns.
- Stock has surged 427% since IPO; valuation now looks stretched in the short term.
- Market share jump conflicts with reported volume growth, raising data-clarity questions.
- Management targets 50% FY27 revenue growth through price hikes and volume growth.
- Rising chip costs and a weak rupee may squeeze future profit margins.
- Long-term growth intact, but new investors should expect a longer wait.