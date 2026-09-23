Advertising margin holds the key to Meesho’s profitability

Manish Joshi
3 min read23 Sep 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Meesho aims to grow NMV at a CAGR of 25% over the next five years to FY31, with higher growth in the initial years.(Bloomberg)
Summary
While logistics margin expansion can bring Meesho to Ebitda breakeven, scaling ad monetization will be the key driver of actual profitability and further upside for the stock.

Meesho stock surged nearly 10% to hit 240 on Tuesday, its highest closing price since debuting on 10 December 2025 and more than double the issue price of 111. But how much higher can its zero-commission marketplace model drive the stock, which cooled off a bit on Wednesday?

With 274 million annual transacting users in the June quarter (Q1FY27), Meesho’s popularity and growth rate have never been in question. Net merchandise value (NMV) has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% over FY23-FY26, and NMV growth was a robust 34% year-on-year in Q1FY27.

Also Read | Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings

Doubts had surfaced over the sustainability of the zero-commission model when the contribution margin (CM)—revenue minus direct costs as a percentage of NMV—slowed from 3.3% in Q2FY26 to 2.3% in Q3FY26, before picking up from Q4FY26 onward. CM, which is driven by logistics revenues (where costs are passed through) and advertising, faced pressure primarily from logistics. Logistics costs per placed order rose from 35 in Q2FY26 to 44 in Q3FY26, weighing on the CM.

Management attributed the higher logistics costs to industry consolidation that disrupted cost structures. Logistics costs per order settled at 42 in Q1FY27, flat sequentially despite last quarter's headwinds from higher fuel prices and revised minimum wages.

Also Read | Meesho wants its small sellers to graduate from merchants to brands

If logistics is Meesho’s bread and butter, advertising is the cream. If management is able to increase logistics CM from 1.5% in Q1FY27 to the steady-state goal of 2.5% over the next two to three quarters, it should help the company break even on an adjusted Ebitda level (Ebitda excluding employee stock options), which was negative 1.2% of NMV in Q1FY27.

This means that if advertising CM grows, the path to adjusted-Ebitda profitability is well within reach. Reaching management’s medium-term CM target of 8% to 8.5% relies heavily on advertising CM, which stood at 3.1% of NMV in Q1FY27. Can it double from here? Management noted that sellers are willing to increase ad spending by 2.5x to 3x, meaning seller budgets are not the bottleneck. However, Meesho aims to avoid overloading the platform with ads to protect return on ad spend and user experience, making advertising CM improvement the key driver for the stock’s upside.

Also Read | Meesho to sharpen AI focus as voice search, recommendation tool lift user base

Competition grows

Meesho aims to grow NMV at a CAGR of 25% over the next five years to FY31, with higher growth in the initial years. But competition is picking up. Meesho’s zero-commission model, targeted at the unbranded and low-value segment, is being replicated by Amazon and Flipkart through separate verticals — Bazaar and Shopsy, respectively.

Another risk stems from Meesho’s new allied ventures, including financial services and a newly built low-cost logistics arm (separate from Valmo, its existing logistics network) designed for grocery, perishable goods, or FMCG products. These verticals posted a loss of 39 crore in Q1FY27.

Meanwhile, Meesho shares have already hit Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ target price of 240, set when the brokerage initiated coverage in July. That target valuation reflects a 1.4x FY28 estimated EV/NMV multiple, nearly a 10% premium over Eternal’s FY28 EV/NMV. This slight premium may be justified, given that Meesho faces relatively lighter competition in value-driven e-commerce than Eternal does in the quick-commerce space.

About the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

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