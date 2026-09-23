Advertising margin holds the key to Meesho’s profitability

Meesho stock surged nearly 10% to hit ₹240 on Tuesday, its highest closing price since debuting on 10 December 2025 and more than double the issue price of ₹111. But how much higher can its zero-commission marketplace model drive the stock, which cooled off a bit on Wednesday?
Meesho stock surged nearly 10% to hit ₹240 on Tuesday, its highest closing price since debuting on 10 December 2025 and more than double the issue price of ₹111. But how much higher can its zero-commission marketplace model drive the stock, which cooled off a bit on Wednesday?
With 274 million annual transacting users in the June quarter (Q1FY27), Meesho’s popularity and growth rate have never been in question. Net merchandise value (NMV) has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% over FY23-FY26, and NMV growth was a robust 34% year-on-year in Q1FY27.
With 274 million annual transacting users in the June quarter (Q1FY27), Meesho’s popularity and growth rate have never been in question. Net merchandise value (NMV) has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% over FY23-FY26, and NMV growth was a robust 34% year-on-year in Q1FY27.
Doubts had surfaced over the sustainability of the zero-commission model when the contribution margin (CM)—revenue minus direct costs as a percentage of NMV—slowed from 3.3% in Q2FY26 to 2.3% in Q3FY26, before picking up from Q4FY26 onward. CM, which is driven by logistics revenues (where costs are passed through) and advertising, faced pressure primarily from logistics. Logistics costs per placed order rose from ₹35 in Q2FY26 to ₹44 in Q3FY26, weighing on the CM.
Management attributed the higher logistics costs to industry consolidation that disrupted cost structures. Logistics costs per order settled at ₹42 in Q1FY27, flat sequentially despite last quarter's headwinds from higher fuel prices and revised minimum wages.
If logistics is Meesho’s bread and butter, advertising is the cream. If management is able to increase logistics CM from 1.5% in Q1FY27 to the steady-state goal of 2.5% over the next two to three quarters, it should help the company break even on an adjusted Ebitda level (Ebitda excluding employee stock options), which was negative 1.2% of NMV in Q1FY27.
This means that if advertising CM grows, the path to adjusted-Ebitda profitability is well within reach. Reaching management’s medium-term CM target of 8% to 8.5% relies heavily on advertising CM, which stood at 3.1% of NMV in Q1FY27. Can it double from here? Management noted that sellers are willing to increase ad spending by 2.5x to 3x, meaning seller budgets are not the bottleneck. However, Meesho aims to avoid overloading the platform with ads to protect return on ad spend and user experience, making advertising CM improvement the key driver for the stock’s upside.
Competition grows
Meesho aims to grow NMV at a CAGR of 25% over the next five years to FY31, with higher growth in the initial years. But competition is picking up. Meesho’s zero-commission model, targeted at the unbranded and low-value segment, is being replicated by Amazon and Flipkart through separate verticals — Bazaar and Shopsy, respectively.
Another risk stems from Meesho’s new allied ventures, including financial services and a newly built low-cost logistics arm (separate from Valmo, its existing logistics network) designed for grocery, perishable goods, or FMCG products. These verticals posted a loss of ₹39 crore in Q1FY27.
Meanwhile, Meesho shares have already hit Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ target price of ₹240, set when the brokerage initiated coverage in July. That target valuation reflects a 1.4x FY28 estimated EV/NMV multiple, nearly a 10% premium over Eternal’s FY28 EV/NMV. This slight premium may be justified, given that Meesho faces relatively lighter competition in value-driven e-commerce than Eternal does in the quick-commerce space.