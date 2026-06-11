Aegis Logistics' upbeat outlook ignites stock, but execution is key

The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.
Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record ₹2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to ₹184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.
Q4FY26 LPG distribution volumes hit a record high of 234,000 tonnes. Amid LPG disruption caused by the West Asia war, the government has prioritized LPG supply to domestic consumers and restricted industrial usage. Headwinds are likely to persist for the LPG logistics segment due to import supply disruptions, strong volume growth, and elevated profitability levels of the distribution segment, which would more than offset the impact of a cut in LPG logistics volumes in FY27, said JM Financial Institutional Securities Report dated 9 June.