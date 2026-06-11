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Aegis Logistics' upbeat outlook ignites stock, but execution is key

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read11 Jun 2026, 03:26 PM IST
The company's management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31.
The company's management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31. (Pixabay)
Summary

The timely commissioning of upcoming capacity addition projects is a crucial near-term monitorable.

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The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.

The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.

Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record 2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to 184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.

Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record 2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to 184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.

Also Read | Coromandel stock is rising on subsidy hopes. Should investors chase the rally?

Q4FY26 LPG distribution volumes hit a record high of 234,000 tonnes. Amid LPG disruption caused by the West Asia war, the government has prioritized LPG supply to domestic consumers and restricted industrial usage. Headwinds are likely to persist for the LPG logistics segment due to import supply disruptions, strong volume growth, and elevated profitability levels of the distribution segment, which would more than offset the impact of a cut in LPG logistics volumes in FY27, said JM Financial Institutional Securities Report dated 9 June.

The management said it has diversified its LPG imports from West Asia to Canada, Argentina and Nigeria, among other key exporting regions.

Also Read | OMCs tap tax data to tighten LPG subsidy amid energy crunch

Further, the management expects the gas division Ebitda/tonne of 7,000 seen in FY26 to sustain, aided by increased distribution volumes and procurement efficiencies. It expects distribution volumes to reach 2 million tonnes by FY28, driven by the ramp-up of the Mangalore, Haldia, and Pipavav facilities, versus 754,000 tonnes in FY26. But the government’s increased thrust on PNG adoption poses a risk to the LPG business.

Capex plan

For now, the timely commissioning of upcoming capacity addition projects is a crucial near-term monitorable. The addition of 61,000 kl of liquid capacity at the Mumbai port is in progress; commissioning is expected in H1FY27. The first phase of the new liquid capacity at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai and the Kandla-Gorakhpur pipeline connection would be operational by H1FY27.

Further, the management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31. It aims to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6x to fund this, making the debt trajectory crucial.

The Aegis stock is up 27% so far in 2026, and trades at a FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of 30, according to Bloomberg data, indicating that positives are largely factored in.

Also Read | Govt weighs LPG stock mandate as West Asia war hits supply
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAegis Logistics' upbeat outlook ignites stock, but execution is key

Aegis Logistics' upbeat outlook ignites stock, but execution is key

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read11 Jun 2026, 03:26 PM IST
The company's management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31.
The company's management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31. (Pixabay)
Summary

The timely commissioning of upcoming capacity addition projects is a crucial near-term monitorable.

Gift this article

The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.

The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.

Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record 2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to 184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.

Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record 2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to 184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.

Also Read | Coromandel stock is rising on subsidy hopes. Should investors chase the rally?

Q4FY26 LPG distribution volumes hit a record high of 234,000 tonnes. Amid LPG disruption caused by the West Asia war, the government has prioritized LPG supply to domestic consumers and restricted industrial usage. Headwinds are likely to persist for the LPG logistics segment due to import supply disruptions, strong volume growth, and elevated profitability levels of the distribution segment, which would more than offset the impact of a cut in LPG logistics volumes in FY27, said JM Financial Institutional Securities Report dated 9 June.

The management said it has diversified its LPG imports from West Asia to Canada, Argentina and Nigeria, among other key exporting regions.

Also Read | OMCs tap tax data to tighten LPG subsidy amid energy crunch

Further, the management expects the gas division Ebitda/tonne of 7,000 seen in FY26 to sustain, aided by increased distribution volumes and procurement efficiencies. It expects distribution volumes to reach 2 million tonnes by FY28, driven by the ramp-up of the Mangalore, Haldia, and Pipavav facilities, versus 754,000 tonnes in FY26. But the government’s increased thrust on PNG adoption poses a risk to the LPG business.

Capex plan

For now, the timely commissioning of upcoming capacity addition projects is a crucial near-term monitorable. The addition of 61,000 kl of liquid capacity at the Mumbai port is in progress; commissioning is expected in H1FY27. The first phase of the new liquid capacity at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai and the Kandla-Gorakhpur pipeline connection would be operational by H1FY27.

Further, the management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31. It aims to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6x to fund this, making the debt trajectory crucial.

The Aegis stock is up 27% so far in 2026, and trades at a FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of 30, according to Bloomberg data, indicating that positives are largely factored in.

Also Read | Govt weighs LPG stock mandate as West Asia war hits supply
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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