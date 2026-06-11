Aegis Logistics' upbeat outlook ignites stock, but execution is key

The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.
The Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has risen almost 15% over the past two days. Investors seem to be taking comfort from management’s upbeat outlook during the March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call held on Tuesday.
Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record ₹2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to ₹184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.
Last quarter, Aegis’ gas terminal division revenue grew nearly 65% year-on-year to a record ₹2,410 crore, while the liquids terminal division revenue fell 24% to ₹184 crore. Aegis is a logistics and supply chain provider for hazardous bulk liquids, gases and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and operates a network of terminals. Its gas division handles the complete LPG value chain—logistics, distribution and sourcing.
Q4FY26 LPG distribution volumes hit a record high of 234,000 tonnes. Amid LPG disruption caused by the West Asia war, the government has prioritized LPG supply to domestic consumers and restricted industrial usage. Headwinds are likely to persist for the LPG logistics segment due to import supply disruptions, strong volume growth, and elevated profitability levels of the distribution segment, which would more than offset the impact of a cut in LPG logistics volumes in FY27, said JM Financial Institutional Securities Report dated 9 June.
The management said it has diversified its LPG imports from West Asia to Canada, Argentina and Nigeria, among other key exporting regions.
Further, the management expects the gas division Ebitda/tonne of ₹7,000 seen in FY26 to sustain, aided by increased distribution volumes and procurement efficiencies. It expects distribution volumes to reach 2 million tonnes by FY28, driven by the ramp-up of the Mangalore, Haldia, and Pipavav facilities, versus 754,000 tonnes in FY26. But the government’s increased thrust on PNG adoption poses a risk to the LPG business.
Capex plan
For now, the timely commissioning of upcoming capacity addition projects is a crucial near-term monitorable. The addition of 61,000 kl of liquid capacity at the Mumbai port is in progress; commissioning is expected in H1FY27. The first phase of the new liquid capacity at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai and the Kandla-Gorakhpur pipeline connection would be operational by H1FY27.
Further, the management has laid out an ambitious capital expenditure plan with a $5 billion investment pipeline to be deployed in FY29-31. It aims to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6x to fund this, making the debt trajectory crucial.
The Aegis stock is up 27% so far in 2026, and trades at a FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of 30, according to Bloomberg data, indicating that positives are largely factored in.