Afcons Infra stock surges on Tata Sons listing hopes. Is a re-rating on the cards?

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure surged as much as 7% to ₹272 on Tuesday, fuelled by upbeat investor sentiment over the potential listing of Tata Sons. The link between the two lies in their ownership structure: promoter group Shapoorji Pallonji holds a 50% stake in Afcons and also owns 18% of Tata Sons.
Afcons boasts a strong track record in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business, with Ebitda margins outperforming Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) projects and manufacturing division. Afcons reported Ebitda margins of 10-11% for FY25 and FY26, compared to L&T’s 8.3%. However, high interest expenses absorbed nearly 55% of Afcons’s ₹1,217 crore Ebitda in FY26, escalating further to 69% in Q1FY27. Absolute interest costs rose 7% year-on-year to ₹173 crore during the quarter.