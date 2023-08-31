Less headroom for affordable housing2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST
The sluggish performance of the affordable housing market is in contrast to robust sales in the luxury and premium segments.
The affordable housing segment continues to be an unattractive proposition, both for the buyer and seller. The main villain here is the pricey home loan rates after the spate of interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May 2022. Moreover, it does not help that one of the impacts of the pandemic was that the purchasing power of prospective buyers for affordable housing took a severe hit.
