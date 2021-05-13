After a bright Q4, Asian Paints' earnings could lose some sheen

Going ahead, investors in the stock need to brace up for some near-term challenges, which could weigh on its earnings. The company faces a double whammy of input cost inflation and muted demand due to the pandemic spread. It should be noted that Asian Paints did not take any price hike in Q4FY21. It is only recently that the company has raised prices by 2.8%, but this would only cushion the margins partially. So, analysts caution that the pressure on gross margin would remain for now.