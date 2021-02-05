After a bumper Q3 by IT firms, the best is over for margins

MUMBAI: Indian information technology (IT) services companies reported bumper earnings performance for the December quarter. Firms saw strong sequential revenue growth. A striking factor in the results was the multi-quarter high operating margins. Operating leverage, increase in offshore mix and continued cost optimisation measures were the contributing factors.

On a sequential basis, IT firms saw their margins expand in the range of 50-150 basis points (bps) last quarter. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. An analysis by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd showed that aggregate margins for top five IT firms rose 95 bps quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 24%, the highest in the past five years.

Even so, a repeat of Q3’s stellar margin performance appears unlikely. That’s because a strong deal pipeline would keep demand robust, thus accelerating the pace of hiring hereon.

Kotak Institutional Equities’ analysts said the December quarter margin represents a peak and will decline over the coming quarters. “Companies have exhausted utilization lever and will need to aggressively hire to meet demand. Benefits of costs such as lower sales and marketing and deferral of wage revisions will fade away over a period of time. We expect Ebit margin to decline 50-200 bps from 3QFY21 levels," the domestic brokerage said in a report on 2 February. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax.

Concurring, analysts at Jefferies said that the rise in subcontracting costs in 3Q could be a precursor to higher employee costs in subsequent quarters as hiring picks up. “For FY22, we estimate aggregate margins to be steady at 22.9% (+10bps year-on-year) as the impact of operating leverage will be offset by pickup in hiring, rise in travel/facilities costs, marketing costs and higher deal transition costs," pointed out Jefferies in a report on 2 February.

It should be noted that in the Covid-era, margin growth for the Indian IT sector was driven by various cost rationalisation measures. Reduced business travel alone is estimated to have reduced costs by around 150 bps for the sector. “Travel cost has been a major margin lever during the pandemic, largely a driver from 4QFY20-1QFY21. Travel expense was ~3% of revenue, which came down to 0.7% in FY21E (-71% y-o-y)," HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report on 29 January.

However, the managements of top IT services providers see travel costs making a comeback as business conditions normalise further. Some companies are also looking to roll back salary cuts in the March quarter. Meanwhile, analysts are upbeat on the sector’s growth prospects on the back of a strong deal pipeline. That said, timely conversion and closure of deals would be worth tracking.

