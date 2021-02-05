After a bumper Q3 by IT firms, the best is over for margins

It should be noted that in the Covid-era, margin growth for the Indian IT sector was driven by various cost rationalisation measures. Reduced business travel alone is estimated to have reduced costs by around 150 bps for the sector. “Travel cost has been a major margin lever during the pandemic, largely a driver from 4QFY20-1QFY21. Travel expense was ~3% of revenue, which came down to 0.7% in FY21E (-71% y-o-y)," HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report on 29 January.

