After a challenging CY2020, Varun Beverages awaits next leg of growth

“Over CY13-20, volume mix of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) has fallen by about 10% percentage points to 73% in CY20 (309 million units)," said Motilal Oswal’s analysts. This drop in the share of CSD in volume mix is owing to management’s increased focus towards diversifying its product portfolio via introduction of newer products in non-carbonated beverages. In CY20, 21% of the company’s volumes came from packaged drinking water and non-carbonated beverages contributed the remaining. Note that VBL’s overall volumes in CY2002 declined by 13.5% year-on-year to 425 million cases.

