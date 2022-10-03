After a dull Q2, price hikes in October a cheer for cement stocks

Also, cement price hike announcements were made in some markets in October. For instance in the east, cement producers have announced a price increase of Rs15-20 per bag from start of the month, said the Jefferies report. In the west, producers have indicated price increases of ₹30 per bag in Mumbai and ₹15 in Ahmedabad. "With further price hike announcements in few of the regions, there is scope for QoQ price growth for 3QFY23," said the Jefferies report.