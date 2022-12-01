After a flop Q2, show is set to get better for PVR, Inox Leisure

Against this backdrop, occupancy levels of PVR and Inox are expected to improve in Q3. Even so, investors should watch if the momentum in content performance persists. That is paramount and this is where quality of content becomes crucial to consistently attract audiences to movie theatres. Emkay believes that the inflationary scenario and higher ticket prices have raised the cost of movie-going, which has increased content-quality filtration by patrons. “Consequently, footfalls have remained lower that pre-covid levels. The underlying stock price of the exhibitors has also been tracking box office performance," said Emkay’s analysts in a report on 29 November.