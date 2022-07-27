After a good June quarter, Tata Steel’s lustre likely to fade

Going ahead, the potential removal of the export duty could act as a trigger for Tata Steel shares, which are about 38% lower than their 52-week highs. Even so, the benefits from this move may be limited as export demand remains sluggish. “If China accelerates pace of curtailments of steel production/exports, that could lead to reduction in oversupply of steel in global markets, which would provide a floor to steel spreads. This could positively impact investor sentiments," said Satyadeep Jain, an analyst at Ambit Capital.