After a good run, ITC stock now lacks near-term spark
- But should demand pick up, ITC seems to be well-poised to capitalise on it as it aims to grow its core products and focus on new product development
ITC Ltd’s investors have little to complain about. Since its meeting with analysts in December 2021, the cigarette-maker’s shares have doubled. What is more, the strategies outlined by the company at its recent analysts’ meet point to solid long-term prospects.
