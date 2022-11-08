After a bumpy ride, Ceat readies for a smooth journey2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 11:52 PM IST
So far in CY22, the Ceat stock has rallied by 33%, beating Nifty 500’s modest 4% returns by a huge margin
The September quarter (Q2FY23) earnings of tyre manufacturer Ceat Ltd were not particularly exciting. Given the high input costs, margins were expected to stay under pressure and that did play out. While consolidated Ebitda margin at 7% rose by 115 basis points (bps) sequentially, it contracted by 197bps year-on-year in Q2FY23. One basis point is 0.01%. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.