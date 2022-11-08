After a bumpy ride, Ceat readies for a smooth journey

In Q2, Ceat’s commodity basket rose 4% sequentially, but with softening costs it should drop by 2.5-3% in Q3, the management said in an earnings call. To offset the impact of raw material inflation, the company increased prices by about 4% overall in Q2 and around 1% so far in Q3. Ceat hiked prices by 8-9% in the two-wheeler segment in August.