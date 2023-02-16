After a rough Q3, City Union Bank’s path remains uncertain

Meanwhile, prior to Monday’s fall in the stock price, some analysts pointed out that CUB’s valuations were expensive. But even after the fall in the shares, it is not as if the outlook is hunky dory. As ICICI Securities’ analysts pointed out, “Considering the lack of visibility on meaningful improvement in credit growth, we downgrade the stock to ADD (from Buy) with a revised target price of Rs180 (earlier Rs225)." The broking firm has cut its valuation multiple to 1.8x (earlier 2.25x) price-to-book value on Sep’23 book value per share. CUB’s shares are now trading at Rs137.85 apiece.