After a soft June quarter, RIL’s pricey valuations stand out more

RIL’s earnings are likely to stay depressed in the near-term given that recovery would be slow owing to the pandemic. But for investors, there is a joker in the pack – an expected stake sale in the retail business. Analysts at CLSA analysts say the reliance retail stake sale may need to happen at valuations of over $70 billion to justify a large immediate upside in RIL shares. Note that many analysts currently value the business much lower. But after the record fundraising in Reliance Jio, any surprises can’t be ruled out.