NEW DELHI: In the March quarter, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) was one of the worst hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. Its India volume had declined as much as 15% last quarter, as the covid-19 disruptions hit sales.

But the June quarter looks set to bring comfort. The company's quarterly update for the three months ended June is encouraging to say the least. GCPL expects close to mid-single digit volume driven sales growth for the quarter. The company derives about 55% of its revenues from the domestic market. GCPL maintains that the household insecticide (HI) category performed well. On the other hand, demand for hair colour and air freshener was muted.

For its international business, the company expects close to mid-single digit constant currency sales growth in Indonesia led by strong demand in HI category. In GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), sales decline is expected in early twenties in constant currency terms.

Overall, the company expects absolute consolidated sales to be marginally lower in rupee terms on a year-on-year basis.

Investors are cognisant of the recovery, which reflects in the stock’s performance. After all, the GCPL stock is just about 8% away from its 52-week high seen in January on the NSE. As such, the shares have risen by about a third since the March quarter results were announced in May. This could well limit sharp upsides hereon. Based on Bloomberg data, the GCPL stock trades at almost 40 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, which is not particularly cheap.

Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, in a report on 6 July, said, "Domestic sales slowdown in recent years and continued inability to scale up margins and improve weak RoCEs in the international business have adversely affected GCPL’s pace of earnings growth." RoCE is return on capital employed.

"Apart from the covid-19 led lockdown challenges, which is more of a short-term phenomenon, the loss of dominance in hair color, the advent of unorganised incense stick players in HI and weak execution in the Africa business remain points of worry," the brokerage firm added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated