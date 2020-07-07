After a soft Q4FY20, Godrej Consumer’s Q1FY21 update shows signs of recovery

Investors are cognisant of the recovery, which reflects in the stock’s performance. After all, the GCPL stock is just about 8% away from its 52-week high seen in January on the NSE. As such, the shares have risen by about a third since the March quarter results were announced in May. This could well limit sharp upsides hereon. Based on Bloomberg data, the GCPL stock trades at almost 40 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, which is not particularly cheap.