After a steep rally, better not overlook risks in Cholamandalam Investment

After a steep rally, better not overlook risks in Cholamandalam Investment2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:46 AM IST
CIFC's shares have surged 33% so far this calendar year, significantly outperforming the Nifty Financial Services Index's 1% returns. The market appears to be factoring in the company's ongoing diversification and solid earnings growth, but challenges may lie ahead.
Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFC) hit a new 52-week high of ₹970 on Friday, as investors cheered the March quarter (Q4FY23) results of the non-banking finance company (NBFC). The robust performance was the result of a significant growth in assets under management (AUM), improving asset quality, and a sequential increase in net interest margin (NIM).
