After a steep rally, better not overlook risks in Cholamandalam Investment

“CIFC’s Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans (unsecured loans) grew from Rs570 crore to Rs5300 crore in a year. CIFC is a responsible NBFC with a strong track-record. We worry about the sharp growth in the unsecured segment at the sector level," said the Investec report. "The growth is too widespread to be sustainable over the long term we fear but it is hard to pinpoint what will trigger losses in the future," it added.