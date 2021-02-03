After a stellar run in 2020, Tata Consumer stock faces near-term margin concerns

MUMBAI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd was one of the best performing consumer stocks in the country in 2020. After all, the shares had appreciated by a whopping 84% last year, helped by better in-home consumption and consumer preferences for known brands as a result of the pandemic. So far, 2021 appears to be largely steady. Tata Consumer’s shares hit a new 52-week high on 12 January to nearly Rs635 a piece. The stock has corrected by about 9% from the highs and is now trading lower than the price it ended 2020 with.

But valuations are not cheap to begin with. Tata Consumer’s shares trade at around 46 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

“Stock is expensive based on near-term forecasts; narratives would need to be decisively converted into tangible earnings for valuation multiples to sustain, in our view," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in their December quarter results (Q3FY21) review note.

For better or worse, the company’s Q3FY21 results, announced on Tuesday after market hours, don’t impress. While revenues were better than expectations, margins disappointed. Business conditions were tough with sharp inflation in tea prices. This dragged down Tata Consumer’s standalone gross profit margin by as much as 840 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Overall, consolidated gross margin contracted 574 basis points to 37.8%.

To be sure, tea prices remain higher year-on-year. This is expected to weigh on the company’s margins from a near-term perspective. “We incorporate higher-than-estimated impact of inflation in tea in 1HCY21 and moderate our margin forecast— net impact: 3-7% cut in FY2021-23E earnings per share," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 3 February.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin performance was better with the drop curtailed to 99 basis points. This was helped by a relatively slower rate of increase in employee costs, advertisement and sales promotion expenses; and other expenses.

“Raw material headwinds aside, Tata Consumer’s execution was on track," said Kotak’s analysts. Revenue growth at 23% looks good. India packaged beverages’ revenues increased by a robust 43% with volume growth of 10%. The company saw market share gains in its India tea and salt portfolio.

Meanwhile, Tata Consumer has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity stake in Kottaram Agro Foods, which owns the brand ‘Soulfull’. Broadly, analysts view this development positively. “Soulfull can undoubtedly be a much bigger brand in TCPL’s hands, just by virtue of its distribution reach alone. This could also be the start of Tata Consumer’s packaged foods journey beyond the bare staples space. Execution would be critical," said JM Financial analysts.

