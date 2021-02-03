After a stellar run in 2020, Tata Consumer stock faces near-term margin concerns

MUMBAI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd was one of the best performing consumer stocks in the country in 2020. After all, the shares had appreciated by a whopping 84% last year, helped by better in-home consumption and consumer preferences for known brands as a result of the pandemic. So far, 2021 appears to be largely steady. Tata Consumer’s shares hit a new 52-week high on 12 January to nearly Rs635 a piece. The stock has corrected by about 9% from the highs and is now trading lower than the price it ended 2020 with.