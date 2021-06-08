After a strong Q4, robust volumes in April-May boost JSPL's prospects

While a rise in volumes bodes well, steel realisations have also been firm. Domestic steel mills recently increased prices of HRC (Hot Rolled Coil) by Rs3,000/tonne (up 4%) for June deliveries. The continued rise in prices has been the driving factor behind the strong performance of steel manufacturers. JSPL reported its highest ever consolidated Ebitda of Rs5,287 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs4,579 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations rose 13% sequentially to Rs11,881 crore.

