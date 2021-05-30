Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) investors have had a good journey last year despite the covid-19 pandemic. Note that M&M has emerged as the second-best automobile stock in terms of returns vis-à-vis pre-covid (January-February 2020) highs, gaining nearly 45% so far. By the same measure, Tata Motors Ltd is the top auto stock, appreciating as much as 59% from its pre-covid highs so far.

Needless to say, this also means that the M&M stock’s valuation is not cheap. Analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 29 May: “With M&M already trading at around 17 times FY23E core earnings and given the challenging outlook, we see limited scope for further re-rating from present levels."

“Moreover, we expect M&M’s UV market share to remain under pressure given the rising competitive intensity ahead and lack of focus on the compact SUV segment," they added.

Furthermore, M&M has guided for higher than expected capex and investment outgo, which is likely to keep free cash flow (FCF) under pressure as well. Analysts from Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd said: “With the normalization of working capital in FY22E and fresh capex and investment guidance, we see a negative FCF of ₹4,800 crore versus a positive FCF of ₹750 crore earlier." Over FY22-24, M&M’s capex guidance stands at around ₹12,000 crore for its auto and farm segments. For the same period, investment guidance stands at around ₹5,000 crore, including ₹3,500 crore for group companies.

As things stand, in the short term, M&M is gearing up for risks arising out of semiconductor shortages, localized lockdowns and commodity price inflation. Moreover, with the pandemic looming and impacting rural areas more deeply this time around, the path ahead is expected to be rough.

“We believe domestic tractor industry volumes are near the peak, and we expect a negative 6% CAGR over FY21-23E. M&M should outpace the industry with a lower decline of 4% CAGR. Market share should recover from 38.2% in FY21 to 40.1% in FY22E, though still lower than 41.1% in FY19," said Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts in a 29 May report. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. In the near-term, a normal monsoon forecast may support marginal growth in tractor sales, the company believes. In its analysts call on Friday, M&M’s management said it expects the tractor industry to grow in low single digits in FY22.

To be sure, the company’s March quarter financial results are hardly inspiring. While revenue (M&M plus manufacturing unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd) rose by 48% year-on-year, it declined by 5% sequentially to ₹13,338 crore. Compared to the December quarter, automotive and farm equipment segment revenue fell by 5.5% and 5.8%, respectively. Even so, better average selling prices have supported revenue performance to some extent.

Overall, negative operating leverage meant the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins contracted 230 basis points sequentially to 14.7% in the March quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The upshot, Ebitda has declined by nearly 18% to ₹1,960 crore.

For FY21, M&M’s revenue remained flattish, which is decent. Even so, given the challenging business environment, investors would have to brace for some near-term pressure on revenue.

