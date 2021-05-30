After a strong ride amid pandemic, M&M investors face a bumpy road

“We believe domestic tractor industry volumes are near the peak, and we expect a negative 6% CAGR over FY21-23E. M&M should outpace the industry with a lower decline of 4% CAGR. Market share should recover from 38.2% in FY21 to 40.1% in FY22E, though still lower than 41.1% in FY19," said Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts in a 29 May report. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. In the near-term, a normal monsoon forecast may support marginal growth in tractor sales, the company believes. In its analysts call on Friday, M&M’s management said it expects the tractor industry to grow in low single digits in FY22.