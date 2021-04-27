Reported net profit in the three months to March stood at Rs243.6 crore, representing an almost 95% increase from the year-ago period. For perspective, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Kotak Institutional Equities were expecting Castrol India’s net profit at Rs149.4 crore and Rs167 crore, respectively. True, a favourable base quarter helped profit growth. Recall that towards the end of the March 2020 quarter, performance was hit because of covid-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in business.

The low base notwithstanding, revenues for this year’s March quarter were ahead of expectations, driving the beat in earnings. Revenues rose 66% year-on-year to about Rs1,139 crore on the back of strong volume growth.

“Castrol India’s volumes for Q1CY21 stood at 61 thousand kilo litre, representing an increase of 62.2% year-on-year and 17.3% sequentially," said Nidhi Doshi, analyst, Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd. The company follows a January to December accounting year.

While the company saw robust pent-up demand during the quarter, it remains to be seen whether this momentum sustains going ahead. “While Q2CY21 is strong typically due to the agri season, the covid-19 second wave could play spoilsport on demand and impact volumes adversely," said Doshi. The high base, coupled with regional lockdowns could well mean that performance will be on a slippery slope in the near term.

In Q1, Castrol India’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded about 470 basis points to 29.9%, thanks to the benefits of scale. One basis point is 0.01%. Ebitda margin increased sequentially as well.

To be sure, rising input costs may weigh on margins going ahead. Castrol India pointed out, “Supply disruptions on account of base oil and raw materials availability, logistics challenges and rupee depreciation are likely to adversely impact demand and supply."

Meanwhile, shares of Castrol India rose around 2% on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange, thanks to the strong Q1 results. Even so, the stock has not fared well since the pandemic began, trading about 20% lower than the pre-covid highs seen in February last year. The Nifty 50 index is currently about 20% higher compared to highs in February 2020.

