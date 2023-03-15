Public sector lender Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) shares have fallen by 14% so far in calendar year 2023, faster than the 9% decline in the Nifty Bank index.

“Despite strong financial results in the past few quarters, the stock markets tend to price a quarter or two ahead, and here, there are headwinds," said Kaitav Shah, BFSI research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities. This is in terms of the liquidity tightening and higher cost of funds that the entire banking sector, including BoB would face in the coming quarters, he added.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

In this context, BoB’s management had indicated in the December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings call that the benefit of asset repricing would disappear over a period. This, in turn, could put pressure on the margin. So far, in FY23, BoB saw its net interest margin (NIM) improve in each of the three quarters.

However, the bank expects to maintain credit growth at a healthy level aided by its diversified portfolio mix. In a recent interaction with analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BoB’s management said, “The retail segment is witnessing healthy traction, and the bank expects retail loans to account for 35% of total loans in the medium term (versus 25% now)." At the same time, the corporate segment is expected to form 35% of total loans in the medium term (versus 43-44% now). “Although overall credit growth is likely to moderate in FY24, the bank aims to grow slightly higher than the industry," said the Motilal Oswal report dated 10 March.

So far in FY23, the bank has seen an improvement in credit growth across all its segments. BoB’s overall credit year-on-year growth for the first three quarters of FY23 stood in the range of 20-22%.

Meanwhile, the bank’s exposure to Adani Group doesn’t feature in the top-15 corporate exposures under the large exposure framework account. This is estimated to be less than 1% of loans.

To be sure, despite the drop in the share price in 2023, BoB’s shares have risen as much as 50% in the past one year. Factors such as robust credit and deposit growth, improving NIM and asset quality have aided sentiments for the stock.

“The stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers with the exception of SBI," Shah said.

BoB’s shares trade at a price-to-book of 0.8 times for FY24, showed Bloomberg data.

The steep rise in the share price and sectoral headwinds may well curtail meaningful near-term upsides in the stock.