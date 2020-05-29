MUMBAI: Some shopping malls had closed operations even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 25 March. As such, the retail sector remains one of the worst affected businesses in covid-19 times. Footwear brand, Bata India Ltd’s March quarter results reflect the pain of the store closures.

To begin with, Bata was having a reasonable run in January and February, posting about 8% growth. However, as the pandemic forced stores to close, sales plunged in March. This led to about 9% decline in the overall March quarter revenue to Rs620 crore. For perspective: Bata’s revenues had increased by 8% year-on-year for the nine-month ended December.

Of course, with stores being closed for a good part of this quarter, numbers for the June quarter can be expected to be a washout. Moreover, recovery ahead is likely to take time. As analysts from Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd point out in a report on 25 May, “Though significant negative impact is expected on sales; costs like rent, other operation related costs would not decline in the same proportion." The brokerage firm added, “Hence Bata would take abnormally longer time to restore margins posted in pre-Covid period."

Analysts estimate Bata’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin for the March quarter to have declined by over 300 basis points. This is on a comparable basis, adjusting for Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) 116 changes. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Meanwhile, downtrading is a concern too, as consumer confidence has taken a beating during this crisis with income levels dropping. Investors seem to be cognizant of the damage to demand, especially for the non-essential items. This reflects in the substantial correction of in Bata’s share price in recent months. From its 52-week of ₹1895.45 apiece in February, the stock is currently trading at ₹1318 apiece.

As such, Bata’s cash rich balance sheet is a comforting factor. At March-end, cash and equivalent stood at about ₹960 crore. The second half of this financial year remains crucial as demand recovery is expected to show a decent improvement led by the festive season. Needless to say, delays in demand recovery, would weigh on sentiment for the Bata stock.

