After a tough year, Lemon Tree Hotels’ woes are far from over

The upshot: Lemon Tree’s consolidated revenues have declined as much as 62% to ₹252 crore for FY21 versus FY20. There was some respite in the March quarter with improving consumption on the leisure front. Consequently, the drop in revenues was curtailed to 46% year-on-year (y-o-y). Even so, revenues have grown by 39% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and that is encouraging. This was helped by 1,685 basis points improvement in occupancy rates sequentially to 59.3%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

