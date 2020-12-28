After a turbulent 2020, revival won’t be easy for aviation firms in new year

As we enter the new year, it goes without saying that how demand pans out would be crucial. Here, there has been a reasonable improvement in domestic passenger traffic from the nadir, though it is uncertain whether the momentum would be sustained. Varun Ginodia, an analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd, said, “While the recovery in domestic traffic has been encouraging, it’s worth noting that the average daily passenger run-rate has started to moderate this month. Going ahead, it is possible that the recovery may turn more topsy-turvy, as seen in Europe and the US."