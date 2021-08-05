After a washout Q1, Godrej Properties' aggressive FY22 guidance could disappoint

Despite the disruption and delay, the company's management said that it was well on track with its launch pipeline and expects to launch around 13msf of total saleable area across projects/phases in FY22. Additionally, the company plans to construct a 1.05msf commercial project in partnership with Godrej Fund Management and is looking to acquire more such commercial projects. The company's management has guided for strong sales, exceeding Rs6,700 crore achieved in FY2021, for the remainder of FY2022.