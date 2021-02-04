After a weak Q3, recovery still some time away for Inox Leisure

Multiplex company, Inox Leisure Ltd’s December quarter was understandably weak. Operating revenues increased to Rs14.88 crore last quarter from Rs0.36 crore in the September quarter. The sequential improvement in revenues was on account of restart of partial and restricted operations. Even so, year-on-year drop in revenues stands at a meaningful 97%. Last quarter, the occupancy rate at 3% was really low and that hurt revenue performance.

Lower revenues means it is extremely difficult to cover costs. Even as costs remained much lower year-on-year, they are higher compared to where they were when theatres were closed. Excluding Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) 116 impact, Inox reported an operating loss of Rs79 crore during the quarter.

With operations restarting, Inox’s cash burn has increased, in keeping with the rising costs. In its September quarter presentation, the company had said, during the shutdown, its average monthly cash burn was Rs10-12 crore. Currently, monthly cash burn stands at Rs25-30 crore. Unfortunately, the cash burn is expected to continue, say analysts. Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Inox will continue to burn cash for a couple of months even now. Much depends on how occupancies pan out and that’s unlikely to improve meaningfully in the next two months due to absence of exciting new content. The situation is expected to gradually start reversing with the release of movies, especially the big budget Bollywood movies. As things stand, full recovery on occupancy is about 6-7 months away."

Investors seem to be cognizant of this, going by the substantial underperformance in the Inox stock vis-à-vis broader Nifty 500 index in the past one year. Inox’s shares are about 33% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in February 2020.

The company has raised about Rs250 crore through a qualified institutional placement in the December quarter, which gives some liquidity comfort in these tough times. Meanwhile, Inox intends to open another 14 screens and end FY21 with 655 screens. To that extent, when occupancies normalize over the medium to long term, incremental screens can be expected to add to the revenues. In the short-run, movie content pipeline remains a key factor to watch out for.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via