After a weak Q3, recovery still some time away for Inox Leisure

With operations restarting, Inox’s cash burn has increased, in keeping with the rising costs. In its September quarter presentation, the company had said, during the shutdown, its average monthly cash burn was Rs10-12 crore. Currently, monthly cash burn stands at Rs25-30 crore. Unfortunately, the cash burn is expected to continue, say analysts. Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Inox will continue to burn cash for a couple of months even now. Much depends on how occupancies pan out and that’s unlikely to improve meaningfully in the next two months due to absence of exciting new content. The situation is expected to gradually start reversing with the release of movies, especially the big budget Bollywood movies. As things stand, full recovery on occupancy is about 6-7 months away."