After a weak quarter, Page may take time to turn over a new leaf

In response, several broking firms trimmed their earnings estimates for Page. “With lower demand guidance by the management, we cut our earnings per share estimates for FY23, FY24 and FY25 by 19%, 13% and 5%, respectively," said Centrum Broking Ltd. With people resuming offices after covid restrictions eased, the demand for the athleisure segment has seen a moderation. According to the management, most of the high-cost inventory is consumed and the benefits of low-cost inventory will flow from Q4 onwards. This offers some respite, but note that in the past the company has seen margins in the 20-21% range; so the revival would be gradual, said analysts.