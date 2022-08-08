After an unimpressive Q1, investors in SBI stock still have hope

Meanwhile, shares of SBI have rallied 13% so far in 2022, beating sector index Nifty Bank’s nearly 8% returns. According to an analyst, the bank’s return ratios are improving and its strong loan growth has kept the stock in better stead. “Although some analysts have trimmed FY23 earnings estimates due to the MTM loss, and the lower NIM being a dampener, a further improvement in credit growth is a key upside trigger," he said, requesting anonymity.