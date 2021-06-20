After burning cash since its launch, Jio starts raking it in

But Jio turned a corner in fiscal 2021, generating positive free cash flow (FCF) for the first time ever. Of course, the FCF of ₹5,500 crore, according to Jefferies’ calculations, may seem like a drop in the ocean when compared with the massive cash burn of the past. But analysts say the firm is sitting in a pretty position now, and it is highly unlikely that it will slip back to negative cash flows, even after accounting for payments related to 5G auctions.