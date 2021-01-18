After cinemas reopened, PVR’s Q3 showed good content is the need of the hour

Cinemas were allowed to restart operations from mid-October with 50% capacity. But PVR’s December quarter results show that this hasn’t helped much. The company reopened theatres in a staggered manner but there has been no improvement in revenue performance. For the December quarter, consolidated revenues for it declined by 95% vis-à-vis last year’s same quarter to ₹45 crore. Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 15 January, “Quite surprisingly, revenue was similar sequentially despite progressive re-opening of theatres from mid Oct-20 onwards versus complete shutdown in Sep-Q. Limited content availability seems to be the primary reason here (note that 2QFY21 benefitted from movie distribution revenues)."

