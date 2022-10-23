After clocking stellar margins, Axis Bank’s task is to sustain them2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 10:11 PM IST
So far in 2022, Axis Bank’s stock has rallied nearly 33%, outperforming Nifty Bank, which is up 15%
There is exuberance among Axis Bank Ltd’s investors. The private sector lender exceeded expectations on core metrics such as net interest income and net interest margin (NIM), during the September quarter (Q2FY23). The stock rose 9% on Friday to hit a 52-week high of ₹906 on NSE.