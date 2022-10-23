After clocking stellar margins, Axis Bank’s task is to sustain them

So far in 2022, Axis Bank’s stock has rallied about 33%, outperforming Nifty Bank, which is up 15%. ICICI Bank’s stock has risen by 23%. Analysts expect the Axis Bank stock to bridge the valuation gap with peers because of improved earnings. Meanwhile, Axis Bank has got the Competition Commission of India’s nod for integration of Citi’s retail business and expects closure by Q4FY23. Apart from the progress on the Citi deal, investors in the Axis Bank stock should also watch out for trends in treasury loss.

