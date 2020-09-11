Capital expenditure plans are on track with about ₹500 crore, which is good enough evidence that the corporation is gearing for the corridor. Nevertheless, given that covid-19 still continues to roil the economy, it may be a long haul before freight volumes truly pick up. Further, the freight corridor has already been long delayed. Another concern is that volume expectations could be belied if some of the roads-to-rail shift does not happen. This risks derailing the stock’s rise.