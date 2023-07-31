After dull Q1, Exide recharges plans with lithium-ion progress2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM IST
In the near term, the management expects the overall demand scenario across segments to be positive. Easing input cost inflation and ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives should aid profitability.
Exide Industries Ltd investors have given a lukewarm response to the battery maker’s June quarter (Q1FY24) results. Shares are down 2.4% since the results on Friday. While revenue performance beat expectations, margin was not exciting. In Q1, revenues grew by 4.4% year-on-year to nearly ₹4,073 crore. Ebitda margin expanded by 70 basis points to 10.6%, but recovery was slower-than-expected due to elevated raw material prices.
